1900 Nome St

Spacious Home with very large garage, and fenced front and back yard. - Check out this awesome and newly renovated single family home with newer flooring! A must see! This 4BR/2BA home has so much to offer including a FULL finished basement, new paint throughout.



Let's not forget the very large detached 2-car garage (or small 4-car garage). This home is conveniently close to public transportation and only 3 blocks to Children's Hospital and the amazing Medical Center!



Please call 303-722-4900 x 2 for more information and to schedule a showing.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting wwwParksideRM.com All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. Apply online at www.ParksideRM.com



Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable income; no evictions. No smoking inside the property.



No Pets.



