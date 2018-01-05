18982 E 17th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

View a detailed 3D tour of this home! https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/a03da554-8204-49de-aff2-cd3c0dc7851f?setAttribution=mls Perfect for entertaining: This home has a great enclosed outdoor area perfect for the dogs, grilling, entertaining, or soakin' up some sun. 1 car garage. The cove-style kitchen is equipped with modern appliances and gets plenty of natural light. The unit has a washer/dryer included. The downstairs master bedroom has hardwood floors and an ensuite bathroom. Is pet-friendly. This home is really all you could ask for! Close to Loredo Elementary, Hinkley High School, UC School of Dentistry, Community College of Aurora, Aurora Central High School, Aurora Sports Park, the airport, I-70/I-225, and less than a 10 minute drive to several shopping centers. Due at lease signing: 1st months rent, $150.00 Lease Administration fee, $7.00 P&R fee. Due at move in: Security deposit equal to one months rent, any prorated rent. Offered by Logan Richard at Renters Warehouse.