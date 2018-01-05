All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 18982 E 17th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
18982 E 17th Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:45 PM

18982 E 17th Avenue

18982 East 17th Avenue · (952) 470-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18982 East 17th Avenue, Aurora, CO 80011
Tower Triangle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1267 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
View a detailed 3D tour of this home! https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/a03da554-8204-49de-aff2-cd3c0dc7851f?setAttribution=mls Perfect for entertaining: This home has a great enclosed outdoor area perfect for the dogs, grilling, entertaining, or soakin' up some sun. 1 car garage. The cove-style kitchen is equipped with modern appliances and gets plenty of natural light. The unit has a washer/dryer included. The downstairs master bedroom has hardwood floors and an ensuite bathroom. Is pet-friendly. This home is really all you could ask for! Close to Loredo Elementary, Hinkley High School, UC School of Dentistry, Community College of Aurora, Aurora Central High School, Aurora Sports Park, the airport, I-70/I-225, and less than a 10 minute drive to several shopping centers. Due at lease signing: 1st months rent, $150.00 Lease Administration fee, $7.00 P&R fee. Due at move in: Security deposit equal to one months rent, any prorated rent. Offered by Logan Richard at Renters Warehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18982 E 17th Avenue have any available units?
18982 E 17th Avenue has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18982 E 17th Avenue have?
Some of 18982 E 17th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18982 E 17th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18982 E 17th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18982 E 17th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 18982 E 17th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 18982 E 17th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18982 E 17th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 18982 E 17th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18982 E 17th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18982 E 17th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 18982 E 17th Avenue has a pool.
Does 18982 E 17th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18982 E 17th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18982 E 17th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18982 E 17th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 18982 E 17th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Del Arte Townhomes
11135 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle
Aurora, CO 80016
Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9757 E Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
City Center Station
14107 E Kansas Pl
Aurora, CO 80012
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity