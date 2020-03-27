18919 E. Linvale Place

Amenities

3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home On Quiet Cul-De-Sac In Cherry Creek School District! Close To Buckley AFB, E470 And Southlands Mall. - Welcome to Creekside at Seven Hills! You Don't Want to Miss Out on This Outstanding Home located in the Cherry Creek School District! This Bright and Open 3 Bedroom home offers 2.5 Baths. Over 1400 Finished Sq Ft of Living Space! Just Minutes from Arrowhead Elementary! This Location Just Cannot be Beat! Large Backyard That Backs up to the Walking Trail! All Kitchen Appliances Stay! Walk in Pantry, Tile Countertops, Cul-de-Sac location and Air Conditioning Round Out this Very Well Priced Single Family Home!



Cats and Small Dogs OK (all subject to owner's approval).



Call Thuy today @ 720-435-1777 to schedule a showing. This home is marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management Company.



Minimum 620 required credit. Sorry no Section 8.



(RLNE3401914)