Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18919 E. Linvale Place

18919 East Linvale Place · No Longer Available
Location

18919 East Linvale Place, Aurora, CO 80013
Seven Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home On Quiet Cul-De-Sac In Cherry Creek School District! Close To Buckley AFB, E470 And Southlands Mall. - Welcome to Creekside at Seven Hills! You Don't Want to Miss Out on This Outstanding Home located in the Cherry Creek School District! This Bright and Open 3 Bedroom home offers 2.5 Baths. Over 1400 Finished Sq Ft of Living Space! Just Minutes from Arrowhead Elementary! This Location Just Cannot be Beat! Large Backyard That Backs up to the Walking Trail! All Kitchen Appliances Stay! Walk in Pantry, Tile Countertops, Cul-de-Sac location and Air Conditioning Round Out this Very Well Priced Single Family Home!

Cats and Small Dogs OK (all subject to owner's approval).

Call Thuy today @ 720-435-1777 to schedule a showing. This home is marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management Company.

Minimum 620 required credit. Sorry no Section 8.

(RLNE3401914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18919 E. Linvale Place have any available units?
18919 E. Linvale Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 18919 E. Linvale Place currently offering any rent specials?
18919 E. Linvale Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18919 E. Linvale Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 18919 E. Linvale Place is pet friendly.
Does 18919 E. Linvale Place offer parking?
No, 18919 E. Linvale Place does not offer parking.
Does 18919 E. Linvale Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18919 E. Linvale Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18919 E. Linvale Place have a pool?
No, 18919 E. Linvale Place does not have a pool.
Does 18919 E. Linvale Place have accessible units?
No, 18919 E. Linvale Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18919 E. Linvale Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 18919 E. Linvale Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18919 E. Linvale Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18919 E. Linvale Place has units with air conditioning.
