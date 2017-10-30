All apartments in Aurora
18891 East Lehigh Avenue
18891 East Lehigh Avenue

18891 East Lehigh Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18891 East Lehigh Avenue, Aurora, CO 80013
Highpoint

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Aurora! Several upgrades throughout including stainless appliances. Relax inside by one of the two fireplaces in this spacious home. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18891 East Lehigh Avenue have any available units?
18891 East Lehigh Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18891 East Lehigh Avenue have?
Some of 18891 East Lehigh Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18891 East Lehigh Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18891 East Lehigh Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18891 East Lehigh Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 18891 East Lehigh Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 18891 East Lehigh Avenue offer parking?
No, 18891 East Lehigh Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 18891 East Lehigh Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18891 East Lehigh Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18891 East Lehigh Avenue have a pool?
No, 18891 East Lehigh Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18891 East Lehigh Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18891 East Lehigh Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18891 East Lehigh Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18891 East Lehigh Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
