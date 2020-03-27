All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1871 South Truckee Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1871 South Truckee Way
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:35 AM

1871 South Truckee Way

1871 South Truckee Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Aurora Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1871 South Truckee Way, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1871 South Truckee Way have any available units?
1871 South Truckee Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1871 South Truckee Way currently offering any rent specials?
1871 South Truckee Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1871 South Truckee Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1871 South Truckee Way is pet friendly.
Does 1871 South Truckee Way offer parking?
No, 1871 South Truckee Way does not offer parking.
Does 1871 South Truckee Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1871 South Truckee Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1871 South Truckee Way have a pool?
No, 1871 South Truckee Way does not have a pool.
Does 1871 South Truckee Way have accessible units?
No, 1871 South Truckee Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1871 South Truckee Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1871 South Truckee Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1871 South Truckee Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1871 South Truckee Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80015
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College