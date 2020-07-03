NEW PICTURES COMING SOON!!! Don't miss out on this wonderful 4 bedroom 3 bath home in the highly sought after High Point neighborhood with-in Cherry Creek School district. The home is perfectly situated on a large corner lot in a cul-de-sac. Large back yard and open floor plan provides multiple living spaces.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18628 E Kent Dr have any available units?
18628 E Kent Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18628 E Kent Dr have?
Some of 18628 E Kent Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18628 E Kent Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18628 E Kent Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18628 E Kent Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 18628 E Kent Dr is pet friendly.
Does 18628 E Kent Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18628 E Kent Dr offers parking.
Does 18628 E Kent Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18628 E Kent Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18628 E Kent Dr have a pool?
No, 18628 E Kent Dr does not have a pool.
Does 18628 E Kent Dr have accessible units?
No, 18628 E Kent Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18628 E Kent Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18628 E Kent Dr has units with dishwashers.
