Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 18521 East Harvard Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
18521 East Harvard Drive
Last updated January 23 2020 at 3:45 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
18521 East Harvard Drive
18521 East Harvard Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
18521 East Harvard Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Sterling Hills
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
elevator
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
VAULTED CEILINGS IN FAMILY ROOMLIVING ROOM. MASTER SUITE W WALK-IN CLOSET. ALL APPLIANCES STAY! PRIVATE FENCED BACKYARD. MOVE IN READY.SEND SHOWING REQUEST TO CHISALO@MSN.COMNO PETS AND NON-SMOKING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18521 East Harvard Drive have any available units?
18521 East Harvard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
What amenities does 18521 East Harvard Drive have?
Some of 18521 East Harvard Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 18521 East Harvard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18521 East Harvard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18521 East Harvard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18521 East Harvard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aurora
.
Does 18521 East Harvard Drive offer parking?
No, 18521 East Harvard Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18521 East Harvard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18521 East Harvard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18521 East Harvard Drive have a pool?
No, 18521 East Harvard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18521 East Harvard Drive have accessible units?
No, 18521 East Harvard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18521 East Harvard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18521 East Harvard Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Liberty Creek Apartment Homes
13100 E Kansas Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017
Dayton Station Luxury Townhomes
3865 South Dallas Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013
Similar Pages
Aurora 1 Bedrooms
Aurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with Parking
Aurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Lakewood, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Nearby Neighborhoods
Dayton Triangle
Jewell Heights Hoffman Heights
Expo Park
Center Pointe
Northwest Aurora
Tollgate Overlook
Highline Villages
City Center
Apartments Near Colleges
Community College of Aurora
Pickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical Campus
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College