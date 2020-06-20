All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

18493 E. Kepner Place Unit 204

18493 East Kepner Place · (720) 575-0485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18493 East Kepner Place, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18493 E. Kepner Place Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1061 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Spacious Two-Bedroom Foxdale Condo - Terrific 2-bed, 2-bath in Foxdale! Spacious floor plan! Upgrades include Ceasarstone quartz kitchen countertops, soft-close cabinets; windows and slider are weather efficient UV-protected Pella windows. Large master bedroom with walk-in custom closet! Gas fireplace in living room! Covered balcony with storage room. Includes washer/dryer. Reserved parking space AND 1-car detached garage! Clubhouse and community pool! Great location with easy access to Buckley AFB, DIA, shopping, parks and public transportation. Don't miss out!

In-person showings are not available until 6/7/2020
Please see a virtual tour at https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1BWg67-DwopJVYuSRp5uXNsNoPD88FfKt?usp=sharing

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/18493-e-kepner-place-1?p=Company
With the current pandemic, we are all doing our best to protect our tenants and owners, agents in the field, and the general public. Please be patient as we want to ensure everyone's health and safety.
Thank you! From everyone at Legacy Property Management LLC

(RLNE4167234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18493 E. Kepner Place Unit 204 have any available units?
18493 E. Kepner Place Unit 204 has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18493 E. Kepner Place Unit 204 have?
Some of 18493 E. Kepner Place Unit 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18493 E. Kepner Place Unit 204 currently offering any rent specials?
18493 E. Kepner Place Unit 204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18493 E. Kepner Place Unit 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18493 E. Kepner Place Unit 204 is pet friendly.
Does 18493 E. Kepner Place Unit 204 offer parking?
Yes, 18493 E. Kepner Place Unit 204 does offer parking.
Does 18493 E. Kepner Place Unit 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18493 E. Kepner Place Unit 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18493 E. Kepner Place Unit 204 have a pool?
Yes, 18493 E. Kepner Place Unit 204 has a pool.
Does 18493 E. Kepner Place Unit 204 have accessible units?
No, 18493 E. Kepner Place Unit 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 18493 E. Kepner Place Unit 204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18493 E. Kepner Place Unit 204 does not have units with dishwashers.
