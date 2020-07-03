All apartments in Aurora
1821 South Dunkirk Street Unit 307

Location

1821 South Dunkirk Street, Aurora, CO 80017
Side Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1821 South Dunkirk Street Unit 307 Available 05/01/20 Brookhaven Condo in Aurora for Rent! - This charming home near Rangeview High sits right in the Side Creek neighborhood, allowing views of almost all of Denver! Right by Buckley Air Force base, you're sure to see some Colorado wildlife if you travel just five minutes east. Come home, take your shoes off, eat some dinner by the fireplace, and relax away from the rest of the world. Sound interesting? Give us a call to schedule a time to see it!

(RLNE4319346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 South Dunkirk Street Unit 307 have any available units?
1821 South Dunkirk Street Unit 307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1821 South Dunkirk Street Unit 307 currently offering any rent specials?
1821 South Dunkirk Street Unit 307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 South Dunkirk Street Unit 307 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1821 South Dunkirk Street Unit 307 is pet friendly.
Does 1821 South Dunkirk Street Unit 307 offer parking?
No, 1821 South Dunkirk Street Unit 307 does not offer parking.
Does 1821 South Dunkirk Street Unit 307 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 South Dunkirk Street Unit 307 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 South Dunkirk Street Unit 307 have a pool?
No, 1821 South Dunkirk Street Unit 307 does not have a pool.
Does 1821 South Dunkirk Street Unit 307 have accessible units?
No, 1821 South Dunkirk Street Unit 307 does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 South Dunkirk Street Unit 307 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 South Dunkirk Street Unit 307 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1821 South Dunkirk Street Unit 307 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1821 South Dunkirk Street Unit 307 does not have units with air conditioning.

