All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 18169 East Bails Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
18169 East Bails Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18169 East Bails Place

18169 East Bails Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Aurora Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18169 East Bails Place, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom bi-level home will welcome you with a total of 1,850 square feet of living space.

Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen with granite counter tops and appliances, including a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans,a gas fireplace, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer hookups! Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the spacious deck and fenced yard.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #718118.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18169 East Bails Place have any available units?
18169 East Bails Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18169 East Bails Place have?
Some of 18169 East Bails Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18169 East Bails Place currently offering any rent specials?
18169 East Bails Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18169 East Bails Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 18169 East Bails Place is pet friendly.
Does 18169 East Bails Place offer parking?
Yes, 18169 East Bails Place does offer parking.
Does 18169 East Bails Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18169 East Bails Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18169 East Bails Place have a pool?
No, 18169 East Bails Place does not have a pool.
Does 18169 East Bails Place have accessible units?
No, 18169 East Bails Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18169 East Bails Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18169 East Bails Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Hearthstone at City Center
932 S Helena Way
Aurora, CO 80017
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College