18169 East Bails Place

This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom bi-level home will welcome you with a total of 1,850 square feet of living space.



Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in the kitchen with granite counter tops and appliances, including a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans,a gas fireplace, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer hookups! Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful weather of Colorado from the spacious deck and fenced yard.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #718118.



