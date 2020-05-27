All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18104 E Alabama Pl Unit B

18104 E Alabama Pl · No Longer Available
Location

18104 E Alabama Pl, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1996
Sq/ft 1186
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Parking: 2 Assigned
Lease Duration: 1 Year Min (See Details Below) 2 Year Lease Negotiable.
Deposit: One Month's Rent
Pets Policy: Dogs Only $250 Per-Pet Fee
Laundry: Washer /Dryer In Unit.
Property Type: Condo

FOR RENT

Stunning remodeled condo, this is the ONE you've been waiting for! This updated condo is located in quiet Quail Run, featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Great sunny southern orientation overlooking Highland Hollows Park which is 18 acres of plush green grass. NEWER laminate flooring throughout main floor and stairs. Kitchen boasts slab granite, newer cabinets/hardware, appliances, sink, and mosaic backsplash. All 3 bathrooms were remodeled and include new toilets, sinks, hardware, and tile floors. Community amenities include: Water, Trash, Snow Removal, Pool & Tennis. Don't miss out, this cozy condo has all the bells/whistles and won't last, so schedule your private showing today!

Nearby schools include: Arkansas Elementary, Mrachek Middle, Rangeview High

No Smoking community. Pets allowed-dogs only $250 per-pet fee. $45 application fee per each adult + 149 admin fee.... - Water & trash included, tenant pays all other utilities and services. - Background check required. - Must have a credit score minimum of 600. No evictions, no apartment or utility collections. - Must have 2.5x the rent in verifiable monthly income - No section 8. Tenant must carry renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

