18104 E Alabama Pl Unit B

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

KEY FEATURES



Year Built: 1996

Sq/ft 1186

Bedrooms: 3 Beds

Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths

Parking: 2 Assigned

Lease Duration: 1 Year Min (See Details Below) 2 Year Lease Negotiable.

Deposit: One Month's Rent

Pets Policy: Dogs Only $250 Per-Pet Fee

Laundry: Washer /Dryer In Unit.

Property Type: Condo



FOR RENT



Stunning remodeled condo, this is the ONE you've been waiting for! This updated condo is located in quiet Quail Run, featuring 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Great sunny southern orientation overlooking Highland Hollows Park which is 18 acres of plush green grass. NEWER laminate flooring throughout main floor and stairs. Kitchen boasts slab granite, newer cabinets/hardware, appliances, sink, and mosaic backsplash. All 3 bathrooms were remodeled and include new toilets, sinks, hardware, and tile floors. Community amenities include: Water, Trash, Snow Removal, Pool & Tennis. Don't miss out, this cozy condo has all the bells/whistles and won't last, so schedule your private showing today!



Nearby schools include: Arkansas Elementary, Mrachek Middle, Rangeview High



No Smoking community. Pets allowed-dogs only $250 per-pet fee. $45 application fee per each adult + 149 admin fee.... - Water & trash included, tenant pays all other utilities and services. - Background check required. - Must have a credit score minimum of 600. No evictions, no apartment or utility collections. - Must have 2.5x the rent in verifiable monthly income - No section 8. Tenant must carry renters insurance.