18103 E. Kentucky Ave Unit 201

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court parking pool tennis court

Spacious 3 bdr with 2 reserved parking spaces - Large 3 bedroom condo with large balcony that has entry from the living room and one bedroom. Has storage closet on patio. Master bedroom bath as well as hall bathroom. Full size washer & dryer included. Residents do not pay for trash, sewer, water or the gas to heat water. Property has swimming pool outside and tennis courts and basketball courts. Close to highway access and the new light rail in Aurora as well as University Hospital and the Fitzsimons campus. Unit comes with two reserved parking spaces. Section 8 OK.



Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4754135)