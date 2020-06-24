All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 18103 E. Kentucky Ave Unit 201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
18103 E. Kentucky Ave Unit 201
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18103 E. Kentucky Ave Unit 201

18103 East Kentucky Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Tollgate Overlook
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18103 East Kentucky Avenue, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
Spacious 3 bdr with 2 reserved parking spaces - Large 3 bedroom condo with large balcony that has entry from the living room and one bedroom. Has storage closet on patio. Master bedroom bath as well as hall bathroom. Full size washer & dryer included. Residents do not pay for trash, sewer, water or the gas to heat water. Property has swimming pool outside and tennis courts and basketball courts. Close to highway access and the new light rail in Aurora as well as University Hospital and the Fitzsimons campus. Unit comes with two reserved parking spaces. Section 8 OK.

Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4754135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18103 E. Kentucky Ave Unit 201 have any available units?
18103 E. Kentucky Ave Unit 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18103 E. Kentucky Ave Unit 201 have?
Some of 18103 E. Kentucky Ave Unit 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18103 E. Kentucky Ave Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
18103 E. Kentucky Ave Unit 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18103 E. Kentucky Ave Unit 201 pet-friendly?
No, 18103 E. Kentucky Ave Unit 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 18103 E. Kentucky Ave Unit 201 offer parking?
Yes, 18103 E. Kentucky Ave Unit 201 offers parking.
Does 18103 E. Kentucky Ave Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18103 E. Kentucky Ave Unit 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18103 E. Kentucky Ave Unit 201 have a pool?
Yes, 18103 E. Kentucky Ave Unit 201 has a pool.
Does 18103 E. Kentucky Ave Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 18103 E. Kentucky Ave Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 18103 E. Kentucky Ave Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18103 E. Kentucky Ave Unit 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailpoint on Highline
10756 E Virginia Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Advenir at French Quarter
3227 S Parker Rd
Aurora, CO 80014
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Cherry Ridge Apartments
919 S Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80012
Wentworth
11255 E Alameda Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College