18102 East Loyola Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

18102 E Loyola Dr, Aurora, CO is a single family home that contains 1,320 sq ft and was built in 1980. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage. Freshly painted, new carpet and renovated. Big back yard.