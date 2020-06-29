18102 East Loyola Drive, Aurora, CO 80013 Carriage Place
18102 E Loyola Dr, Aurora, CO is a single family home that contains 1,320 sq ft and was built in 1980. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage. Freshly painted, new carpet and renovated. Big back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18102 East Loyola Drive have any available units?
18102 East Loyola Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18102 East Loyola Drive have?
Some of 18102 East Loyola Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18102 East Loyola Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18102 East Loyola Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.