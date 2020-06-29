All apartments in Aurora
Last updated February 14 2020

18102 East Loyola Drive

18102 East Loyola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18102 East Loyola Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
18102 E Loyola Dr, Aurora, CO is a single family home that contains 1,320 sq ft and was built in 1980. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage. Freshly painted, new carpet and renovated. Big back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18102 East Loyola Drive have any available units?
18102 East Loyola Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18102 East Loyola Drive have?
Some of 18102 East Loyola Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18102 East Loyola Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18102 East Loyola Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18102 East Loyola Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18102 East Loyola Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 18102 East Loyola Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18102 East Loyola Drive offers parking.
Does 18102 East Loyola Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18102 East Loyola Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18102 East Loyola Drive have a pool?
No, 18102 East Loyola Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18102 East Loyola Drive have accessible units?
No, 18102 East Loyola Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18102 East Loyola Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18102 East Loyola Drive has units with dishwashers.

