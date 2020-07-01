All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 18094 E Gunnison Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
18094 E Gunnison Place
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:09 PM

18094 E Gunnison Place

18094 East Gunnison Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Aurora Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18094 East Gunnison Place, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Don't miss this beautifully updated 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath, tri-level home with a finished basement in the heart of Aurora Highlands! This home is located on a cul-de-sac and boasts an oversized lot. Features include vaulted ceilings, wood plank flooring, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Spacious living room, dining room and family room with wood burning fireplace. French doors lead from the family room to the fenced backyard with a patio for entertaining and storage shed. Upstairs you'll find the huge master suite which has a spacious walk-in closet and 3/4 bath with granite countertop and vessel sink. 3 additional bedrooms are located down the hall and share a full bathroom. The finished basement offers a second living area and a non-conforming 5th bedroom. Over sized 2 car attached garage for additional storage. Schedule your showing now! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18094 E Gunnison Place have any available units?
18094 E Gunnison Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18094 E Gunnison Place have?
Some of 18094 E Gunnison Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18094 E Gunnison Place currently offering any rent specials?
18094 E Gunnison Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18094 E Gunnison Place pet-friendly?
No, 18094 E Gunnison Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 18094 E Gunnison Place offer parking?
Yes, 18094 E Gunnison Place offers parking.
Does 18094 E Gunnison Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18094 E Gunnison Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18094 E Gunnison Place have a pool?
No, 18094 E Gunnison Place does not have a pool.
Does 18094 E Gunnison Place have accessible units?
No, 18094 E Gunnison Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18094 E Gunnison Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18094 E Gunnison Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010
Highline Lofts Apartments
456 S Ironton St
Aurora, CO 80012
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College