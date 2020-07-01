18094 E Gunnison Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage internet access

Don't miss this beautifully updated 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath, tri-level home with a finished basement in the heart of Aurora Highlands! This home is located on a cul-de-sac and boasts an oversized lot. Features include vaulted ceilings, wood plank flooring, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Spacious living room, dining room and family room with wood burning fireplace. French doors lead from the family room to the fenced backyard with a patio for entertaining and storage shed. Upstairs you'll find the huge master suite which has a spacious walk-in closet and 3/4 bath with granite countertop and vessel sink. 3 additional bedrooms are located down the hall and share a full bathroom. The finished basement offers a second living area and a non-conforming 5th bedroom. Over sized 2 car attached garage for additional storage. Schedule your showing now! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com