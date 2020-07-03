Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court parking pool tennis court

18093 E. Ohio #103 Available 11/05/19 Spacious 3 bdr condo - Large 3 bedroom condo with large enclosed patio that has entry from the living room and one bedroom. Has storage closet on patio. Master bedroom bath as well as hall bathroom. Full size washer & dryer hookups. Residents do not pay for trash, sewer, water or the gas to heat water. Property has outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts and basketball courts. Close to highway access and the Centerpoint Station light rail in Aurora as well as University Hospital and the Fitzsimons campus. Unit comes with two reserved parking spaces. Section 8 OK.



Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker



Application fee $35 for each household member 18 or older

No pets.

Deposit equal to a month's rent WAC



