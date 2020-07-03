All apartments in Aurora
Last updated November 3 2019 at 11:48 AM

18093 E. Ohio #103

18093 East Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18093 East Ohio Avenue, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
18093 E. Ohio #103 Available 11/05/19 Spacious 3 bdr condo - Large 3 bedroom condo with large enclosed patio that has entry from the living room and one bedroom. Has storage closet on patio. Master bedroom bath as well as hall bathroom. Full size washer & dryer hookups. Residents do not pay for trash, sewer, water or the gas to heat water. Property has outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts and basketball courts. Close to highway access and the Centerpoint Station light rail in Aurora as well as University Hospital and the Fitzsimons campus. Unit comes with two reserved parking spaces. Section 8 OK.

Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker

Application fee $35 for each household member 18 or older
No pets.
Deposit equal to a month's rent WAC

(RLNE5267765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18093 E. Ohio #103 have any available units?
18093 E. Ohio #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18093 E. Ohio #103 have?
Some of 18093 E. Ohio #103's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18093 E. Ohio #103 currently offering any rent specials?
18093 E. Ohio #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18093 E. Ohio #103 pet-friendly?
No, 18093 E. Ohio #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 18093 E. Ohio #103 offer parking?
Yes, 18093 E. Ohio #103 offers parking.
Does 18093 E. Ohio #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18093 E. Ohio #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18093 E. Ohio #103 have a pool?
Yes, 18093 E. Ohio #103 has a pool.
Does 18093 E. Ohio #103 have accessible units?
No, 18093 E. Ohio #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 18093 E. Ohio #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18093 E. Ohio #103 does not have units with dishwashers.

