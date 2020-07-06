All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 5 2020

18023 E Ohio Ave # 101

18023 East Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18023 East Ohio Avenue, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
1st Floor Aurora Large 3 Bed Condo Near Buckley Air Force Base!! - Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath ground level Condo in the Robinwood neighborhood that has everything you can ask in a home.

Beginning with newer paint, Brand new carpet. This home features large bedrooms, and tons of space, this unit is ready for immediate move-in. Boasting matching appliances, the kitchen has numerous cabinets and plenty of counter space. Starting at the front door, the living room flows nicely into the dining room which is rounded off by wood burning red brick fireplace and pool view balcony.

Wait to you see the master bedroom! Besides being spacious, it features a giant closet and private bathroom with shower and shelving.

Rent Includes Water, Sewer, Trash, Snow Removal, Pool Access, and Dedicated Parking. Provides easy access to Buckley Air Force Base, I-225, and numerous RTD routes.

New Carpet
Newer Paint
ALL BRAND NEW

Section 8 welcome
Call today this home will not last !!
720-673-4882
rentAWpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5703943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18023 E Ohio Ave # 101 have any available units?
18023 E Ohio Ave # 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18023 E Ohio Ave # 101 have?
Some of 18023 E Ohio Ave # 101's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18023 E Ohio Ave # 101 currently offering any rent specials?
18023 E Ohio Ave # 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18023 E Ohio Ave # 101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18023 E Ohio Ave # 101 is pet friendly.
Does 18023 E Ohio Ave # 101 offer parking?
Yes, 18023 E Ohio Ave # 101 offers parking.
Does 18023 E Ohio Ave # 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18023 E Ohio Ave # 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18023 E Ohio Ave # 101 have a pool?
Yes, 18023 E Ohio Ave # 101 has a pool.
Does 18023 E Ohio Ave # 101 have accessible units?
No, 18023 E Ohio Ave # 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 18023 E Ohio Ave # 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18023 E Ohio Ave # 101 does not have units with dishwashers.

