Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18021 E. Ohio #203

18021 East Ohio Circle · No Longer Available
Location

18021 East Ohio Circle, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious 3 bdr Condo - Large 3 bedroom condo with large balcony that has entry from the livingroom and one bedroom. Has storage closet on patio. Master bedroom bath as well as hall bathroom. Full size washer & dryer included. Residents do not pay for trash, sewer, water or the gas to heat water. Property has swimming pool outside and tennis courts and basketball courts. Close to highway access and the new light rail in Aurora as well as University Hospital and the Fitzsimons campus. Unit comes with two reserved parking spaces and a one car garage. Section 8 OK.

Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker

(RLNE4677695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18021 E. Ohio #203 have any available units?
18021 E. Ohio #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18021 E. Ohio #203 have?
Some of 18021 E. Ohio #203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18021 E. Ohio #203 currently offering any rent specials?
18021 E. Ohio #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18021 E. Ohio #203 pet-friendly?
No, 18021 E. Ohio #203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 18021 E. Ohio #203 offer parking?
Yes, 18021 E. Ohio #203 offers parking.
Does 18021 E. Ohio #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18021 E. Ohio #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18021 E. Ohio #203 have a pool?
Yes, 18021 E. Ohio #203 has a pool.
Does 18021 E. Ohio #203 have accessible units?
No, 18021 E. Ohio #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 18021 E. Ohio #203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18021 E. Ohio #203 does not have units with dishwashers.
