Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

18013 e Ohio ave

18013 East Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18013 East Ohio Avenue, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Available 08/06/20 3 bed condo - Property Id: 301342

Nice second floor condo with new windows mountain views stainless appliances fireplace washer dryer and newer furnace and low maintenance flooring in living room and kitchen lots of parking in front of unit. Section 8 welcome
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301342
Property Id 301342

(RLNE5859332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18013 e Ohio ave have any available units?
18013 e Ohio ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18013 e Ohio ave have?
Some of 18013 e Ohio ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18013 e Ohio ave currently offering any rent specials?
18013 e Ohio ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18013 e Ohio ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 18013 e Ohio ave is pet friendly.
Does 18013 e Ohio ave offer parking?
Yes, 18013 e Ohio ave offers parking.
Does 18013 e Ohio ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18013 e Ohio ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18013 e Ohio ave have a pool?
No, 18013 e Ohio ave does not have a pool.
Does 18013 e Ohio ave have accessible units?
No, 18013 e Ohio ave does not have accessible units.
Does 18013 e Ohio ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18013 e Ohio ave has units with dishwashers.
