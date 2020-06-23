18001 E Kentucky Ave #202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Top Floor Aurora Large 3 Bed Condo Near Buckley Air Force Base!! - Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath ground level Condo in the Robinwood neighborhood that has everything you can ask in a home.

Beginning with newer paint, Brand new carpet. This home features large bedrooms, and tons of space, this unit is ready for immediate move-in. Boasting matching appliances, the kitchen has numerous cabinets and plenty of counter space. Starting at the front door, the living room flows nicely into the dining room which is rounded off by wood burning red brick fireplace and pool view balcony. Includes brand new washer and dryer. Wait to you see the master bedroom! Besides being spacious, it features a giant closet and private bathroom with shower and shelving.



Rent Includes Water, Sewer, Trash, Snow Removal, Pool Access, and Dedicated Parking. Provides easy access to Buckley Air Force Base, I-225, and numerous RTD routes.



New Carpet

Newer Paint

Kitchen and bathrooms are updated

One car garage



Section 8 welcome

Call today this home will not last !!

720-474-2822



No Pets Allowed



