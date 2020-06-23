All apartments in Aurora
18001 E Kentucky Ave #202

18001 East Kentucky Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18001 East Kentucky Avenue, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
Top Floor Aurora Large 3 Bed Condo Near Buckley Air Force Base!! - Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath ground level Condo in the Robinwood neighborhood that has everything you can ask in a home.
Beginning with newer paint, Brand new carpet. This home features large bedrooms, and tons of space, this unit is ready for immediate move-in. Boasting matching appliances, the kitchen has numerous cabinets and plenty of counter space. Starting at the front door, the living room flows nicely into the dining room which is rounded off by wood burning red brick fireplace and pool view balcony. Includes brand new washer and dryer. Wait to you see the master bedroom! Besides being spacious, it features a giant closet and private bathroom with shower and shelving.

Rent Includes Water, Sewer, Trash, Snow Removal, Pool Access, and Dedicated Parking. Provides easy access to Buckley Air Force Base, I-225, and numerous RTD routes.

New Carpet
Newer Paint
Kitchen and bathrooms are updated
One car garage

Section 8 welcome
Call today this home will not last !!
720-474-2822

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4610590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18001 E Kentucky Ave #202 have any available units?
18001 E Kentucky Ave #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 18001 E Kentucky Ave #202 have?
Some of 18001 E Kentucky Ave #202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18001 E Kentucky Ave #202 currently offering any rent specials?
18001 E Kentucky Ave #202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18001 E Kentucky Ave #202 pet-friendly?
No, 18001 E Kentucky Ave #202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 18001 E Kentucky Ave #202 offer parking?
Yes, 18001 E Kentucky Ave #202 does offer parking.
Does 18001 E Kentucky Ave #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18001 E Kentucky Ave #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18001 E Kentucky Ave #202 have a pool?
Yes, 18001 E Kentucky Ave #202 has a pool.
Does 18001 E Kentucky Ave #202 have accessible units?
No, 18001 E Kentucky Ave #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 18001 E Kentucky Ave #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18001 E Kentucky Ave #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
