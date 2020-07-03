Rent Calculator
Last updated January 12 2020 at 11:38 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17845 E. Ada Drive
17845 East Ada Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
17845 East Ada Drive, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath With finished basement. -New Carpet -New Paint -Remodeled bathrooms -Fenced Back Yard -Stainless Steel Appliances Text Ben for Showings at 720.935.0453
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17845 E. Ada Drive have any available units?
17845 E. Ada Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
What amenities does 17845 E. Ada Drive have?
Some of 17845 E. Ada Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17845 E. Ada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17845 E. Ada Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17845 E. Ada Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17845 E. Ada Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17845 E. Ada Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17845 E. Ada Drive offers parking.
Does 17845 E. Ada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17845 E. Ada Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17845 E. Ada Drive have a pool?
No, 17845 E. Ada Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17845 E. Ada Drive have accessible units?
No, 17845 E. Ada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17845 E. Ada Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17845 E. Ada Drive has units with dishwashers.
