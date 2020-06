Amenities

w/d hookup playground

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities playground

2 bedroom, 1 bath Lower Level Unit in Duplex - Convenient location with park and playground across the street. Share a large fenced-in back yard with upstairs resident. Both units share responsibility for the yard. Washer and gas dryer hook ups. Owner pays water and trash.



Security deposit equal to a month's rent WAC. Application fee $35 for each household member 18 or older.



Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5844263)