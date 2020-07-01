1753 Jamaica St

Amenities

UPDATED 3 bed/2 bath home in Aurora!!! - Adorable ranch-style home fully equipped with all the right touches. Enjoy brand new carpet, new appliances and fresh paint! Stylish updates done throughout both the kitchen and the bathrooms. The very large, fully fenced in backyard is perfect for entertaining. Only blocks away from the Anschutz Medical Campus and the Denver VA Hospital. A quick five minute drive to the popular Stanley Marketplace. This home offers an easy walk to the light rail station and other public transit, the local supermarket, parks and coffee shops, along with quick access to Downtown Denver, Stapleton, Colfax, I-70, I-225, and I-270!!!



*Security Deposit - One Month's Rent*

*Pet Deposit - $500 PER PET*



No Cats Allowed



