Last updated February 22 2020

1753 Jamaica St

1753 Jamaica Street
Location

1753 Jamaica Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
carpet
UPDATED 3 bed/2 bath home in Aurora!!! - Adorable ranch-style home fully equipped with all the right touches. Enjoy brand new carpet, new appliances and fresh paint! Stylish updates done throughout both the kitchen and the bathrooms. The very large, fully fenced in backyard is perfect for entertaining. Only blocks away from the Anschutz Medical Campus and the Denver VA Hospital. A quick five minute drive to the popular Stanley Marketplace. This home offers an easy walk to the light rail station and other public transit, the local supermarket, parks and coffee shops, along with quick access to Downtown Denver, Stapleton, Colfax, I-70, I-225, and I-270!!!

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655

*Security Deposit - One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit - $500 PER PET*

For More Available Rentals Visit, www.RentGoWalters.com

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5342448)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1753 Jamaica St have any available units?
1753 Jamaica St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1753 Jamaica St have?
Some of 1753 Jamaica St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1753 Jamaica St currently offering any rent specials?
1753 Jamaica St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1753 Jamaica St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1753 Jamaica St is pet friendly.
Does 1753 Jamaica St offer parking?
No, 1753 Jamaica St does not offer parking.
Does 1753 Jamaica St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1753 Jamaica St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1753 Jamaica St have a pool?
No, 1753 Jamaica St does not have a pool.
Does 1753 Jamaica St have accessible units?
No, 1753 Jamaica St does not have accessible units.
Does 1753 Jamaica St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1753 Jamaica St does not have units with dishwashers.

