Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities garage pet friendly

17521 E. Temple Drive Available 06/03/19 South Aurora Home , Located in Cherry Creek School - Amazing three bedroom home located in Cherry Creek Schools in South Aurora.



This home is located in Pride Crossing in South Aurora. When you walk in you will be surprised! Nice size living room with a dining room that leads you into the kitchen. Plenty of cabinets and counter space.



Upstairs features 2 large bedrooms with new carpet and an updated bathroom.



Lower level offer a full bedroom along with a bathroom.



Huge back yard, fenced, sprinkler system.

One car garage attached.

Hardwood Floors.

Brand New Carpet.

Walking distance to the elementary schools.

Minutes from shopping.



Call today for your showing!

720-474-2822



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3696943)