17495 East Jarvis Place

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as of August 14th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!



This updated 4-level Summer Breeze home, located off of Hampden and Buckley, features over 2,100 finished square feet of living space and an INCREDIBLE back yard.



The open floor plan features vaulted ceilings and great windows that create a bright atmosphere. The main level features a great living room with fireplace and a ceiling-height brick hearth. On the upper level, the updated kitchen has a nice breakfast nook with sliding glass door to the upper balcony (with stairs that lead to the back yard). The upper level also features a good-sized dining room, and a full-sized washer and dryer. 3 bedrooms are located upstairs. The large master features a full bath and a nice walk-in closet.



Down from the main level, the garden level has a large family room with fireplace that has a walk-out sliding door to the back yard, which adjoins to a full-sized bedroom. A full-sized bath is also located on this level. The basement level of the home features a large homework/computer station and a large unfinished storage room.



The fenced back yard with mature trees features a patio, deck, and a great water element that adds atmosphere… perfect for entertaining or unwinding after a long days’ work.



Schools: Cimarron Elementary, Horizon Middle, Smoky Hill High.



Features:

- Over-sized 2-Car Garage

- Walk-out basement to the HUGE back yard

- Tons of storage

- 2 Decks

- 2 Fireplaces

- Nearby access to bike paths and parks



Pets - Yes

Cooling Type - No

Utilities included - Tenant Pays All

Laundry - W/D

Fireplace - Yes

Parking - 2 Car Garage

Basement - Unfinished

School District - Cherry Creek



