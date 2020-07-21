All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 17495 East Jarvis Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
17495 East Jarvis Place
Last updated August 25 2019 at 5:00 AM

17495 East Jarvis Place

17495 East Jarvis Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Carriage Place
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17495 East Jarvis Place, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as of August 14th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

This updated 4-level Summer Breeze home, located off of Hampden and Buckley, features over 2,100 finished square feet of living space and an INCREDIBLE back yard.

The open floor plan features vaulted ceilings and great windows that create a bright atmosphere. The main level features a great living room with fireplace and a ceiling-height brick hearth. On the upper level, the updated kitchen has a nice breakfast nook with sliding glass door to the upper balcony (with stairs that lead to the back yard). The upper level also features a good-sized dining room, and a full-sized washer and dryer. 3 bedrooms are located upstairs. The large master features a full bath and a nice walk-in closet.

Down from the main level, the garden level has a large family room with fireplace that has a walk-out sliding door to the back yard, which adjoins to a full-sized bedroom. A full-sized bath is also located on this level. The basement level of the home features a large homework/computer station and a large unfinished storage room.

The fenced back yard with mature trees features a patio, deck, and a great water element that adds atmosphere… perfect for entertaining or unwinding after a long days’ work.

Schools: Cimarron Elementary, Horizon Middle, Smoky Hill High.

Features:
- Over-sized 2-Car Garage
- Walk-out basement to the HUGE back yard
- Tons of storage
- 2 Decks
- 2 Fireplaces
- Nearby access to bike paths and parks

Pets - Yes
Cooling Type - No
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 2 Car Garage
Basement - Unfinished
School District - Cherry Creek

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17495 East Jarvis Place have any available units?
17495 East Jarvis Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17495 East Jarvis Place have?
Some of 17495 East Jarvis Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17495 East Jarvis Place currently offering any rent specials?
17495 East Jarvis Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17495 East Jarvis Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 17495 East Jarvis Place is pet friendly.
Does 17495 East Jarvis Place offer parking?
Yes, 17495 East Jarvis Place offers parking.
Does 17495 East Jarvis Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17495 East Jarvis Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17495 East Jarvis Place have a pool?
No, 17495 East Jarvis Place does not have a pool.
Does 17495 East Jarvis Place have accessible units?
No, 17495 East Jarvis Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17495 East Jarvis Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 17495 East Jarvis Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9767 E. Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Crossroads at City Center
15490 E Center Ave
Aurora, CO 80017

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAurora 2 Bedroom Apartments
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Apartments
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College