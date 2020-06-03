Rent Calculator
17488 E Rice Cir B
17488 East Rice Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
17488 East Rice Circle, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing
Amenities
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rice Cir Townhome - Property Id: 125253
2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, new paint and flooring . Pet friendly, Cherry Creek School District.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125253
Property Id 125253
(RLNE4920707)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17488 E Rice Cir B have any available units?
17488 E Rice Cir B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
What amenities does 17488 E Rice Cir B have?
Some of 17488 E Rice Cir B's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17488 E Rice Cir B currently offering any rent specials?
17488 E Rice Cir B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17488 E Rice Cir B pet-friendly?
Yes, 17488 E Rice Cir B is pet friendly.
Does 17488 E Rice Cir B offer parking?
No, 17488 E Rice Cir B does not offer parking.
Does 17488 E Rice Cir B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17488 E Rice Cir B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17488 E Rice Cir B have a pool?
No, 17488 E Rice Cir B does not have a pool.
Does 17488 E Rice Cir B have accessible units?
No, 17488 E Rice Cir B does not have accessible units.
Does 17488 E Rice Cir B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17488 E Rice Cir B has units with dishwashers.
