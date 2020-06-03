All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 17488 E Rice Cir B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
17488 E Rice Cir B
Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:14 AM

17488 E Rice Cir B

17488 East Rice Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17488 East Rice Circle, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rice Cir Townhome - Property Id: 125253

2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, new paint and flooring . Pet friendly, Cherry Creek School District.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125253
Property Id 125253

(RLNE4920707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17488 E Rice Cir B have any available units?
17488 E Rice Cir B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17488 E Rice Cir B have?
Some of 17488 E Rice Cir B's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17488 E Rice Cir B currently offering any rent specials?
17488 E Rice Cir B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17488 E Rice Cir B pet-friendly?
Yes, 17488 E Rice Cir B is pet friendly.
Does 17488 E Rice Cir B offer parking?
No, 17488 E Rice Cir B does not offer parking.
Does 17488 E Rice Cir B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17488 E Rice Cir B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17488 E Rice Cir B have a pool?
No, 17488 E Rice Cir B does not have a pool.
Does 17488 E Rice Cir B have accessible units?
No, 17488 E Rice Cir B does not have accessible units.
Does 17488 E Rice Cir B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17488 E Rice Cir B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Fletcher Southlands
22959 E Smoky Hill Rd
Aurora, CO 80015
Sonoma Resort
22159 E Ontario Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Waterford at Southlands
24631 E Applewood Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College