17403 E Mansfield Ave

17403 East Mansfield Avenue, Aurora, CO 80013 Carriage Place
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
guest parking
Spacious 1 bedroom - Property Id: 274320
Nicely situated with lots of open space between buildings. Dedicated parking space with plenty of guest parking. Cherry Creek Schools! Pool located adjacent to this building. Walking distance to bus stop. Covered Patio. Kitchen appliances and W&D. New carpet and interior paint.
Quick Possession Contact John Brady at 720-281-1716 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274320 Property Id 274320
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
