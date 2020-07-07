17403 E Mansfield Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

Spacious 1 bedroom - Property Id: 274320



Nicely situated with lots of open space between buildings. Dedicated parking space with plenty of guest parking. Cherry Creek Schools! Pool located adjacent to this building. Walking distance to bus stop. Covered Patio. Kitchen appliances and W&D. New carpet and interior paint.



Quick Possession

Contact John Brady at 720-281-1716

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274320

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5757767)