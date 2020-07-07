All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 17403 E Mansfield Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
17403 E Mansfield Ave
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

17403 E Mansfield Ave

17403 East Mansfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Carriage Place
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17403 East Mansfield Avenue, Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Spacious 1 bedroom - Property Id: 274320

Nicely situated with lots of open space between buildings. Dedicated parking space with plenty of guest parking. Cherry Creek Schools! Pool located adjacent to this building. Walking distance to bus stop. Covered Patio. Kitchen appliances and W&D. New carpet and interior paint.

Quick Possession
Contact John Brady at 720-281-1716
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274320
Property Id 274320

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5757767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17403 E Mansfield Ave have any available units?
17403 E Mansfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17403 E Mansfield Ave have?
Some of 17403 E Mansfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17403 E Mansfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
17403 E Mansfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17403 E Mansfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 17403 E Mansfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 17403 E Mansfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 17403 E Mansfield Ave offers parking.
Does 17403 E Mansfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17403 E Mansfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17403 E Mansfield Ave have a pool?
Yes, 17403 E Mansfield Ave has a pool.
Does 17403 E Mansfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 17403 E Mansfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 17403 E Mansfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17403 E Mansfield Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Forum Fitzsimons
13650 E Colfax Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9767 E. Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College