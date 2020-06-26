Rent Calculator
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
17347 E Kansas ,
Last updated June 18 2019 at 7:14 AM
17347 E Kansas ,
17347 East Kansas Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
17347 East Kansas Place, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home .To obtain more information on this property, schedule an appointment, or submit an application please call or text (702) 483-7281
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17347 E Kansas , have any available units?
17347 E Kansas , doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
What amenities does 17347 E Kansas , have?
Some of 17347 E Kansas ,'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17347 E Kansas , currently offering any rent specials?
17347 E Kansas , is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17347 E Kansas , pet-friendly?
Yes, 17347 E Kansas , is pet friendly.
Does 17347 E Kansas , offer parking?
Yes, 17347 E Kansas , offers parking.
Does 17347 E Kansas , have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17347 E Kansas , offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17347 E Kansas , have a pool?
No, 17347 E Kansas , does not have a pool.
Does 17347 E Kansas , have accessible units?
No, 17347 E Kansas , does not have accessible units.
Does 17347 E Kansas , have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17347 E Kansas , has units with dishwashers.
