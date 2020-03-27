17312 E. Ford Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful MUST SEE Bi-Level Home Near Buckley AFB! Upgrades Throughout & Large Backyard! - Welcome to Tollgate Village! Well-Maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, Bi-Level Home Featuring Laminate Flooring Throughout and Spacious Living Areas on Both the Upper and Lower Levels! Tons of Upgrades in this Home, Including Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Tankless Water Heater, Air Filtration System, Whole Home Humidifier, Hot Water On Demand, Newer Gas Fireplace, High Efficiency Washer and Dryer Included. Bathrooms are Newly Remodeled, New Windows, Newer Siding, New Garage Door and Newer Exterior Paint! Watch City of Aurora Fireworks or Enjoy the Mountain Views from the Comfort of the Rear Deck. Large Fenced Backyard with Access from Deck and Rear Garage Door.



Minutes to Buckley Air Force Base and EZ Access to I-225, E470, South Gun Club Road, Southlands Mall and much more!



Available Now!! Come Visit this Wonderful Home and Start Your Move Today! This Home Will Not be Available Long!



Dogs Considered on a Case by Case Basis with Pet Fee and Pet Rent.



Call to Schedule a Showing of this Wonderful Home Today Before it's too Late! Call Thuy @ 720-435-1777, or email Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.



Application Requirements:

620 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History

No Section 8 Accepted

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

Renter's Insurance Required.



This home is marketed and managed by Thuy Beinert with Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2697269)