17312 E. Ford Drive
17312 E. Ford Drive

17312 East Ford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17312 East Ford Drive, Aurora, CO 80017
Tollgate Overlook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful MUST SEE Bi-Level Home Near Buckley AFB! Upgrades Throughout & Large Backyard! - Welcome to Tollgate Village! Well-Maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, Bi-Level Home Featuring Laminate Flooring Throughout and Spacious Living Areas on Both the Upper and Lower Levels! Tons of Upgrades in this Home, Including Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Tankless Water Heater, Air Filtration System, Whole Home Humidifier, Hot Water On Demand, Newer Gas Fireplace, High Efficiency Washer and Dryer Included. Bathrooms are Newly Remodeled, New Windows, Newer Siding, New Garage Door and Newer Exterior Paint! Watch City of Aurora Fireworks or Enjoy the Mountain Views from the Comfort of the Rear Deck. Large Fenced Backyard with Access from Deck and Rear Garage Door.

Minutes to Buckley Air Force Base and EZ Access to I-225, E470, South Gun Club Road, Southlands Mall and much more!

Available Now!! Come Visit this Wonderful Home and Start Your Move Today! This Home Will Not be Available Long!

Dogs Considered on a Case by Case Basis with Pet Fee and Pet Rent.

Call to Schedule a Showing of this Wonderful Home Today Before it's too Late! Call Thuy @ 720-435-1777, or email Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to schedule a showing.

Application Requirements:
620 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
No Section 8 Accepted
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee
Renter's Insurance Required.

This home is marketed and managed by Thuy Beinert with Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2697269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17312 E. Ford Drive have any available units?
17312 E. Ford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17312 E. Ford Drive have?
Some of 17312 E. Ford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17312 E. Ford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17312 E. Ford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17312 E. Ford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17312 E. Ford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17312 E. Ford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17312 E. Ford Drive offers parking.
Does 17312 E. Ford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17312 E. Ford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17312 E. Ford Drive have a pool?
No, 17312 E. Ford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17312 E. Ford Drive have accessible units?
No, 17312 E. Ford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17312 E. Ford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17312 E. Ford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
