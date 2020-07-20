17198 East Whitaker Drive, Aurora, CO 80015 Prides Crossing
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
17198 E. Whitaker Drive E Available 07/01/19 Cute 1 bed 1 bath upper level condo with vaulted ceiling and skylights - 1 bed 1 bath, all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer hookups, 1 reserved parking space...
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2387688)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17198 E. Whitaker Drive E have any available units?
17198 E. Whitaker Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 17198 E. Whitaker Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
17198 E. Whitaker Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.