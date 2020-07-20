All apartments in Aurora
17198 E. Whitaker Drive E

17198 East Whitaker Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17198 East Whitaker Drive, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
17198 E. Whitaker Drive E Available 07/01/19 Cute 1 bed 1 bath upper level condo with vaulted ceiling and skylights - 1 bed 1 bath, all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer hookups, 1 reserved parking space...

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2387688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17198 E. Whitaker Drive E have any available units?
17198 E. Whitaker Drive E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 17198 E. Whitaker Drive E currently offering any rent specials?
17198 E. Whitaker Drive E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17198 E. Whitaker Drive E pet-friendly?
No, 17198 E. Whitaker Drive E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 17198 E. Whitaker Drive E offer parking?
Yes, 17198 E. Whitaker Drive E offers parking.
Does 17198 E. Whitaker Drive E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17198 E. Whitaker Drive E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17198 E. Whitaker Drive E have a pool?
No, 17198 E. Whitaker Drive E does not have a pool.
Does 17198 E. Whitaker Drive E have accessible units?
No, 17198 E. Whitaker Drive E does not have accessible units.
Does 17198 E. Whitaker Drive E have units with dishwashers?
No, 17198 E. Whitaker Drive E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17198 E. Whitaker Drive E have units with air conditioning?
No, 17198 E. Whitaker Drive E does not have units with air conditioning.
