17191 E Baltic Drive #G

1 Bedroom Loft Style Condo Near Buckley And Iliff - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this spacious 1 bed, 1 bath + LOFT Aurora condo for rent in the Breakaway Condos community! Penthouse level condo features loft style floor plan with newer paint, carpet and counter tops! This 914 square foot condo offers spacious master bedroom, bathroom with tub/shower combo, formal dining room, family room with wood-burning fireplace and amazing loft. Includes all kitchen appliances, plus clothes washer and dryer! Rent includes: One Reserved Parking Space, Water/Sewer, On-Site Trash Bins! EZ Access to Buckley AFB, I-225! Close to shopping, banking and Starbucks across the street! Schools nearby! Too cute to pass up!



No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted.



Please call 720.709.1143 to schedule a showing.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee



This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.



No Pets Allowed



