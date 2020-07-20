All apartments in Aurora
17191 E Baltic Drive #G
17191 E Baltic Drive #G

17191 East Baltic Place · No Longer Available
Location

17191 East Baltic Place, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
1 Bedroom Loft Style Condo Near Buckley And Iliff - Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. welcomes you to this spacious 1 bed, 1 bath + LOFT Aurora condo for rent in the Breakaway Condos community! Penthouse level condo features loft style floor plan with newer paint, carpet and counter tops! This 914 square foot condo offers spacious master bedroom, bathroom with tub/shower combo, formal dining room, family room with wood-burning fireplace and amazing loft. Includes all kitchen appliances, plus clothes washer and dryer! Rent includes: One Reserved Parking Space, Water/Sewer, On-Site Trash Bins! EZ Access to Buckley AFB, I-225! Close to shopping, banking and Starbucks across the street! Schools nearby! Too cute to pass up!

Sorry no pets.

No Section 8 or Housing Vouchers accepted.

Please call 720.709.1143 to schedule a showing.

Application Requirements:
640 or better credit score
No Eviction History
No Criminal History
Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent
$50.00 Per adult Application Fee
$150.00 Lease Administration Fee

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4795259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17191 E Baltic Drive #G have any available units?
17191 E Baltic Drive #G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 17191 E Baltic Drive #G have?
Some of 17191 E Baltic Drive #G's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17191 E Baltic Drive #G currently offering any rent specials?
17191 E Baltic Drive #G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17191 E Baltic Drive #G pet-friendly?
No, 17191 E Baltic Drive #G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 17191 E Baltic Drive #G offer parking?
Yes, 17191 E Baltic Drive #G offers parking.
Does 17191 E Baltic Drive #G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17191 E Baltic Drive #G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17191 E Baltic Drive #G have a pool?
Yes, 17191 E Baltic Drive #G has a pool.
Does 17191 E Baltic Drive #G have accessible units?
No, 17191 E Baltic Drive #G does not have accessible units.
Does 17191 E Baltic Drive #G have units with dishwashers?
No, 17191 E Baltic Drive #G does not have units with dishwashers.
