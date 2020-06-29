Rent Calculator
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:35 AM
1 of 29
16991 E Amherst Dr
16991 East Amherst Drive
No Longer Available
Location
16991 East Amherst Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
PLANNING ON UNDERGOING A FULL REMODEL! Coming Soon.. NEW Pictures coming soon..
This home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms while boasting 2,852 square feet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16991 E Amherst Dr have any available units?
16991 E Amherst Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aurora, CO
.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
What amenities does 16991 E Amherst Dr have?
Some of 16991 E Amherst Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16991 E Amherst Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16991 E Amherst Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16991 E Amherst Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16991 E Amherst Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16991 E Amherst Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16991 E Amherst Dr offers parking.
Does 16991 E Amherst Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16991 E Amherst Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16991 E Amherst Dr have a pool?
No, 16991 E Amherst Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16991 E Amherst Dr have accessible units?
No, 16991 E Amherst Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16991 E Amherst Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16991 E Amherst Dr has units with dishwashers.
