16965 East Temple Place
Last updated October 1 2019 at 6:15 PM

16965 East Temple Place

16965 East Temple Place · No Longer Available
Location

16965 East Temple Place, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16965 East Temple Place have any available units?
16965 East Temple Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 16965 East Temple Place currently offering any rent specials?
16965 East Temple Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16965 East Temple Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 16965 East Temple Place is pet friendly.
Does 16965 East Temple Place offer parking?
No, 16965 East Temple Place does not offer parking.
Does 16965 East Temple Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16965 East Temple Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16965 East Temple Place have a pool?
No, 16965 East Temple Place does not have a pool.
Does 16965 East Temple Place have accessible units?
No, 16965 East Temple Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16965 East Temple Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 16965 East Temple Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16965 East Temple Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 16965 East Temple Place does not have units with air conditioning.
