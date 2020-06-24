All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019

16951 E Chenango Ave Unit F

16951 East Chenango Avenue
Location

16951 East Chenango Avenue, Aurora, CO 80015
Prides Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
**** AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 28TH****

**** MARCH RENT FREE ****

Don't miss out on this 2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse located in Aurora is 788 sqft. With this open floor, the kitchen opens up to the living room and dining room area and offers lots of space. It's a corner unit which allows tons of privacy and a peaceful and quiet home.

It includes 1 assigned parking spot, washer and dryer and large private balcony!

FEATURES:
2 Bed/1 Bath
All Kitchen Appliances Included
Pantry
New Paint
A/C
Washer/Dryer
Large Balcony
1 assigned parking spot

*****NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED*****
****NO PETS****

To schedule your showing please call Dillon Brooks at 303-332-4529 and or email dillon@newagere.com

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.newagere.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16951 E Chenango Ave Unit F have any available units?
16951 E Chenango Ave Unit F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16951 E Chenango Ave Unit F have?
Some of 16951 E Chenango Ave Unit F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16951 E Chenango Ave Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
16951 E Chenango Ave Unit F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16951 E Chenango Ave Unit F pet-friendly?
No, 16951 E Chenango Ave Unit F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 16951 E Chenango Ave Unit F offer parking?
Yes, 16951 E Chenango Ave Unit F offers parking.
Does 16951 E Chenango Ave Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16951 E Chenango Ave Unit F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16951 E Chenango Ave Unit F have a pool?
No, 16951 E Chenango Ave Unit F does not have a pool.
Does 16951 E Chenango Ave Unit F have accessible units?
No, 16951 E Chenango Ave Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 16951 E Chenango Ave Unit F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16951 E Chenango Ave Unit F has units with dishwashers.
