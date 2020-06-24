16951 E Chenango Ave Unit F

Amenities
**** AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 28TH****
**** MARCH RENT FREE ****
Don't miss out on this 2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse located in Aurora is 788 sqft. With this open floor, the kitchen opens up to the living room and dining room area and offers lots of space. It's a corner unit which allows tons of privacy and a peaceful and quiet home.
It includes 1 assigned parking spot, washer and dryer and large private balcony!
FEATURES:
2 Bed/1 Bath
All Kitchen Appliances Included
Pantry
New Paint
A/C
Washer/Dryer
Large Balcony
1 assigned parking spot
*****NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED*****
****NO PETS****
To schedule your showing please call Dillon Brooks at 303-332-4529 and or email dillon@newagere.com
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.newagere.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.