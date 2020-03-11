All apartments in Aurora
1693 N Florence Street

1693 Florence Street · No Longer Available
Location

1693 Florence Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
SPACIOUS 3BR/2BA SINGLE FAMILY HOME - AVAILABLE NOW - As soon as you see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home you will want to make it yours. This home features 2 spacious living rooms; new laminate floors; nice open kitchen layout; a separate laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups; a covered
and enclosed patio perfect for summer entertaining and a detached garage. Is conveniently located across the street from an elementary school; within close proximity to public transportation; major highways and several hospitals.
You don't want to miss out on this one!

Please call Parkside with any questions at 303-722-4900 extension 2 and find applications online at www.ParksideRM.com.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting ParksideRm.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable take home monthly income three times the rent, no evictions. No smoking inside.

No Pets.

(RLNE2795985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1693 N Florence Street have any available units?
1693 N Florence Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1693 N Florence Street currently offering any rent specials?
1693 N Florence Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1693 N Florence Street pet-friendly?
No, 1693 N Florence Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1693 N Florence Street offer parking?
Yes, 1693 N Florence Street offers parking.
Does 1693 N Florence Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1693 N Florence Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1693 N Florence Street have a pool?
No, 1693 N Florence Street does not have a pool.
Does 1693 N Florence Street have accessible units?
No, 1693 N Florence Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1693 N Florence Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1693 N Florence Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1693 N Florence Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1693 N Florence Street does not have units with air conditioning.
