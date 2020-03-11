1693 N Florence Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

SPACIOUS 3BR/2BA SINGLE FAMILY HOME - AVAILABLE NOW - As soon as you see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home you will want to make it yours. This home features 2 spacious living rooms; new laminate floors; nice open kitchen layout; a separate laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups; a covered

and enclosed patio perfect for summer entertaining and a detached garage. Is conveniently located across the street from an elementary school; within close proximity to public transportation; major highways and several hospitals.

You don't want to miss out on this one!



Please call Parkside with any questions at 303-722-4900 extension 2 and find applications online at www.ParksideRM.com.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting ParksideRm.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.



Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable take home monthly income three times the rent, no evictions. No smoking inside.



No Pets.



(RLNE2795985)