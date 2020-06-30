1692 Yosemite St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

**ONLY $350 SECURITY DEPOSIT!*** Spacious Fully Remolded 2 bedroom 1 bath upper unit in 4 plex available now. Refinished hardwood floors throughout, large family room, and updated kitchen with newer cabintets, countertops and appliances. Fully Remodeled Bathroom, Off Street Parking at Front and Rear of Home. Water, Sewer and Trash included in rent. Tenant pays Gas and Electric. Shared coin operated Washer/Dryer with one other unit. Close to Public Transportation, Easy access to Lowry, Stapleton, and Anschutz Medical Campus. Adams County. Contact New Age today to schedule a showing.