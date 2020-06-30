All apartments in Aurora
1692 Yosemite St
1692 Yosemite St

1692 Yosemite Street · No Longer Available
Location

1692 Yosemite Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
**ONLY $350 SECURITY DEPOSIT!*** Spacious Fully Remolded 2 bedroom 1 bath upper unit in 4 plex available now. Refinished hardwood floors throughout, large family room, and updated kitchen with newer cabintets, countertops and appliances. Fully Remodeled Bathroom, Off Street Parking at Front and Rear of Home. Water, Sewer and Trash included in rent. Tenant pays Gas and Electric. Shared coin operated Washer/Dryer with one other unit. Close to Public Transportation, Easy access to Lowry, Stapleton, and Anschutz Medical Campus. Adams County. Contact New Age today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1692 Yosemite St have any available units?
1692 Yosemite St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1692 Yosemite St have?
Some of 1692 Yosemite St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1692 Yosemite St currently offering any rent specials?
1692 Yosemite St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1692 Yosemite St pet-friendly?
No, 1692 Yosemite St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1692 Yosemite St offer parking?
Yes, 1692 Yosemite St offers parking.
Does 1692 Yosemite St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1692 Yosemite St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1692 Yosemite St have a pool?
No, 1692 Yosemite St does not have a pool.
Does 1692 Yosemite St have accessible units?
No, 1692 Yosemite St does not have accessible units.
Does 1692 Yosemite St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1692 Yosemite St does not have units with dishwashers.

