16901 E Eastman Pl
Last updated May 20 2019 at 8:43 AM

16901 E Eastman Pl

16901 East Eastman Place · No Longer Available
Location

16901 East Eastman Place, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
This property is posted and Managed by the Property Owner and wont last long in the market so If youre looking for a gorgeous and stylish home, look no further! This property features a nice car garage with tile and plush carpet flooring throughout the interior. Youll enjoy relaxing in the spacious living room with a fireplace that perfect for burning wood. Cook your meals in the kitchen that boasts tile countertops, hardwood cabinets and updated appliances. Start your weekend activities off on the sizable patio, inside the landscaped backyard. Make this house your home and Feel free to Text or Call to apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16901 E Eastman Pl have any available units?
16901 E Eastman Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16901 E Eastman Pl have?
Some of 16901 E Eastman Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16901 E Eastman Pl currently offering any rent specials?
16901 E Eastman Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16901 E Eastman Pl pet-friendly?
No, 16901 E Eastman Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 16901 E Eastman Pl offer parking?
Yes, 16901 E Eastman Pl offers parking.
Does 16901 E Eastman Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16901 E Eastman Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16901 E Eastman Pl have a pool?
No, 16901 E Eastman Pl does not have a pool.
Does 16901 E Eastman Pl have accessible units?
No, 16901 E Eastman Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 16901 E Eastman Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 16901 E Eastman Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
