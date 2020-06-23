All apartments in Aurora
16808 E Gunnison Dr #6G
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

16808 E Gunnison Dr #6G

16808 East Gunnison Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16808 East Gunnison Drive, Aurora, CO 80017
Rocky Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom in Stone Ridge Park in Aurora! - Awesome ground floor corner unit with tons of natural light offering a modern wide-open layout. Located on the interior of the complex, very secluded and private. Step inside to a living room with a gas fireplace that opens to the spacious kitchen. Close to Buckley AFB, Community College of Aurora, CU Medical Center (15 minutes), shopping, transportation and much more. .. All appliances including washer/dryer. Wonderful floor plan, comes with 1 assigned carport space and 1 assigned off-street parking space (#6G for both).

For more information or to schedule a property showing you may:

VISIT: http://www.propertiespluscolorado.com to apply online or for more information
or
CALL: Properties Plus at 303-327-6583

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16808 E Gunnison Dr #6G have any available units?
16808 E Gunnison Dr #6G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16808 E Gunnison Dr #6G have?
Some of 16808 E Gunnison Dr #6G's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16808 E Gunnison Dr #6G currently offering any rent specials?
16808 E Gunnison Dr #6G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16808 E Gunnison Dr #6G pet-friendly?
Yes, 16808 E Gunnison Dr #6G is pet friendly.
Does 16808 E Gunnison Dr #6G offer parking?
Yes, 16808 E Gunnison Dr #6G offers parking.
Does 16808 E Gunnison Dr #6G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16808 E Gunnison Dr #6G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16808 E Gunnison Dr #6G have a pool?
No, 16808 E Gunnison Dr #6G does not have a pool.
Does 16808 E Gunnison Dr #6G have accessible units?
No, 16808 E Gunnison Dr #6G does not have accessible units.
Does 16808 E Gunnison Dr #6G have units with dishwashers?
No, 16808 E Gunnison Dr #6G does not have units with dishwashers.

