1680 Akron St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/264652e039 ----

The Kelly features studios and 1-bedroom apartments near historic downtown Aurora, and convenient to the Anschutz Medical Campus and Stanley Marketplace. These apartments have updated finishes, designer floors, air conditioning, washer/dryer in select units, and free off-street parking. The Kelly is pet-friendly ? 2 pets are allowed with a 60-lb weight limit each.

Located in northwest Aurora, The Kelly Apartments are near the newly developed Stapleton neighborhood, Central Park, and the Stanley Marketplace. It?s also convenient to the Anschutz Medical Campus, with easy access to I-225 and I-70.