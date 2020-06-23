All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1680 Akron St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1680 Akron St
Last updated April 7 2019 at 9:24 PM

1680 Akron St

1680 North Akron Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1680 North Akron Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/264652e039 ----
The Kelly features studios and 1-bedroom apartments near historic downtown Aurora, and convenient to the Anschutz Medical Campus and Stanley Marketplace. These apartments have updated finishes, designer floors, air conditioning, washer/dryer in select units, and free off-street parking. The Kelly is pet-friendly ? 2 pets are allowed with a 60-lb weight limit each.
Located in northwest Aurora, The Kelly Apartments are near the newly developed Stapleton neighborhood, Central Park, and the Stanley Marketplace. It?s also convenient to the Anschutz Medical Campus, with easy access to I-225 and I-70.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1680 Akron St have any available units?
1680 Akron St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1680 Akron St have?
Some of 1680 Akron St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1680 Akron St currently offering any rent specials?
1680 Akron St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1680 Akron St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1680 Akron St is pet friendly.
Does 1680 Akron St offer parking?
No, 1680 Akron St does not offer parking.
Does 1680 Akron St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1680 Akron St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1680 Akron St have a pool?
No, 1680 Akron St does not have a pool.
Does 1680 Akron St have accessible units?
No, 1680 Akron St does not have accessible units.
Does 1680 Akron St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1680 Akron St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Fairways at Lowry
9913 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80010
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College