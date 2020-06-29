All apartments in Aurora
16703 East Kenyon Drive

16703 East Kenyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16703 East Kenyon Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Mission Viejo

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16703 East Kenyon Drive have any available units?
16703 East Kenyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 16703 East Kenyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16703 East Kenyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16703 East Kenyon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16703 East Kenyon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16703 East Kenyon Drive offer parking?
No, 16703 East Kenyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16703 East Kenyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16703 East Kenyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16703 East Kenyon Drive have a pool?
No, 16703 East Kenyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16703 East Kenyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 16703 East Kenyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16703 East Kenyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16703 East Kenyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16703 East Kenyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16703 East Kenyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

