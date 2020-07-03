All apartments in Aurora
Location

16634 East Louisiana Drive, Aurora, CO 80017
Rocky Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/52fe5a1013 ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16634 East Louisiana Drive have any available units?
16634 East Louisiana Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16634 East Louisiana Drive have?
Some of 16634 East Louisiana Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16634 East Louisiana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16634 East Louisiana Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16634 East Louisiana Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16634 East Louisiana Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 16634 East Louisiana Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16634 East Louisiana Drive offers parking.
Does 16634 East Louisiana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16634 East Louisiana Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16634 East Louisiana Drive have a pool?
No, 16634 East Louisiana Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16634 East Louisiana Drive have accessible units?
No, 16634 East Louisiana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16634 East Louisiana Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16634 East Louisiana Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

