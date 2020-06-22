All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:34 PM

1655 Havana St

1655 Havana Street · (720) 460-8238
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1655 Havana Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 944 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
parking
pool
AVAILABLE JUNE 20 - Don't miss this opportunity to live in one of the most desirable areas in the city. Beautiful 2 bed / 1 bath condo near Fitzsimmons, I-225 and Stapleton. This UPDATED unit offers newer carpet, paint and flooring! Spacious great room with easy access to the galley kitchen with plentiful cabinets and custom backsplash! 2 generously sized bedrooms share an updated full bath! Great location near Children's Hospital, CU Medical Center, public transportation, shopping, and more! One reserved parking space. Handicap accessible. HOA included heat. Dogs & cats approved on a case-by-case basis with additional non-refundable pet deposit, no pit bulls, rottweilers, cane carsos, american bulldogs, staffordshire terriers, doberman pinchers and must not exceed a weight limit of 50 pounds. 12, 24 or 36-month lease preferred. Security deposit equal to one-months rent, $55 per adult application fee, $150 one-time lease processing fee. Schedule a showing by clicking here: https://showmojo.com/l/206315108c

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 Havana St have any available units?
1655 Havana St has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1655 Havana St have?
Some of 1655 Havana St's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 Havana St currently offering any rent specials?
1655 Havana St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 Havana St pet-friendly?
No, 1655 Havana St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 1655 Havana St offer parking?
Yes, 1655 Havana St does offer parking.
Does 1655 Havana St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1655 Havana St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 Havana St have a pool?
Yes, 1655 Havana St has a pool.
Does 1655 Havana St have accessible units?
Yes, 1655 Havana St has accessible units.
Does 1655 Havana St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1655 Havana St does not have units with dishwashers.
