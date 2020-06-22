1655 Havana St

Amenities

AVAILABLE JUNE 20 - Don't miss this opportunity to live in one of the most desirable areas in the city. Beautiful 2 bed / 1 bath condo near Fitzsimmons, I-225 and Stapleton. This UPDATED unit offers newer carpet, paint and flooring! Spacious great room with easy access to the galley kitchen with plentiful cabinets and custom backsplash! 2 generously sized bedrooms share an updated full bath! Great location near Children's Hospital, CU Medical Center, public transportation, shopping, and more! One reserved parking space. Handicap accessible. HOA included heat. Dogs & cats approved on a case-by-case basis with additional non-refundable pet deposit, no pit bulls, rottweilers, cane carsos, american bulldogs, staffordshire terriers, doberman pinchers and must not exceed a weight limit of 50 pounds. 12, 24 or 36-month lease preferred. Security deposit equal to one-months rent, $55 per adult application fee, $150 one-time lease processing fee. Schedule a showing by clicking here: https://showmojo.com/l/206315108c