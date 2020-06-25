1651 S. Idalia Cir. #B

Amenities

w/d hookup fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities

** Classic 2 bedroom Condo for rent! ** - Charming, classically cozy and well maintained, 2 bedroom town home, with newer kitchen appliances for rent!

You couldn't ask for a better place to call "HOME" or a better price.

Your home features a master bedroom with large closet and extra shelving.

You'll love the open concept kitchen and open living room, making entertaining easy and enjoyable.

Stay cozy during the winter with your own fireplace!



CALL US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A TOUR OF YOUR NEW HOME!



*12 Month Lease

*No Pets

*No Section 8

*$40.00 application fee

*Tenant pays gas and electric



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4814681)