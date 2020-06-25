All apartments in Aurora
1651 S. Idalia Cir. #B
1651 S. Idalia Cir. #B

1651 South Idalia Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1651 South Idalia Circle, Aurora, CO 80017
Rocky Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
** Classic 2 bedroom Condo for rent! ** - Charming, classically cozy and well maintained, 2 bedroom town home, with newer kitchen appliances for rent!
You couldn't ask for a better place to call "HOME" or a better price.
Your home features a master bedroom with large closet and extra shelving.
You'll love the open concept kitchen and open living room, making entertaining easy and enjoyable.
Stay cozy during the winter with your own fireplace!

CALL US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A TOUR OF YOUR NEW HOME!

*12 Month Lease
*No Pets
*No Section 8
*$40.00 application fee
*Tenant pays gas and electric

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4814681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

