16432 E. 13th Pl. - #6

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Roomy 2 bed triplex unit available now! This bright spacious home is located in a quaint neighborhood on a quiet street. The refreshed kitchen has new counter tops and updated and restyled cabinets in modern light and bright color tones! This unit also has stylish vinyl wood plank flooring, as well as neutral carpet and paint colors throughout. This property also has ceiling fans, and A/C units.



Located minutes from I-225, Colfax, & I-70 with local restaurants and retail shops nearby, this property recently has been updated with new siding, and new exterior paint. The available upstairs unit also has a front porch, back deck and a wonderful large private fenced backyard, with off street parking.



Pets ok with additional approval and additional pet deposit per pet.

Section 8 accepted.



Video Tour: https://youtu.be/dSa3tn2-Vdo



Contact us today to take a peek!

assetleasingagent@gmail.com