Aurora, CO
16432 E. 13th Pl. - #6
Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:34 PM

16432 E. 13th Pl. - #6

16432 East 13th Place · No Longer Available
Location

16432 East 13th Place, Aurora, CO 80011
Laredo Highline

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Roomy 2 bed triplex unit available now! This bright spacious home is located in a quaint neighborhood on a quiet street. The refreshed kitchen has new counter tops and updated and restyled cabinets in modern light and bright color tones! This unit also has stylish vinyl wood plank flooring, as well as neutral carpet and paint colors throughout. This property also has ceiling fans, and A/C units.

Located minutes from I-225, Colfax, & I-70 with local restaurants and retail shops nearby, this property recently has been updated with new siding, and new exterior paint. The available upstairs unit also has a front porch, back deck and a wonderful large private fenced backyard, with off street parking.

Pets ok with additional approval and additional pet deposit per pet.
Section 8 accepted.

Video Tour: https://youtu.be/dSa3tn2-Vdo

Contact us today to take a peek!
assetleasingagent@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16432 E. 13th Pl. - #6 have any available units?
16432 E. 13th Pl. - #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16432 E. 13th Pl. - #6 have?
Some of 16432 E. 13th Pl. - #6's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16432 E. 13th Pl. - #6 currently offering any rent specials?
16432 E. 13th Pl. - #6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16432 E. 13th Pl. - #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 16432 E. 13th Pl. - #6 is pet friendly.
Does 16432 E. 13th Pl. - #6 offer parking?
Yes, 16432 E. 13th Pl. - #6 does offer parking.
Does 16432 E. 13th Pl. - #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16432 E. 13th Pl. - #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16432 E. 13th Pl. - #6 have a pool?
No, 16432 E. 13th Pl. - #6 does not have a pool.
Does 16432 E. 13th Pl. - #6 have accessible units?
No, 16432 E. 13th Pl. - #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 16432 E. 13th Pl. - #6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16432 E. 13th Pl. - #6 has units with dishwashers.
