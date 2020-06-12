1643 Clinton St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ebfa8ae039 ----

The Brando features studios and 1-bedroom apartments convenient to the Anschutz Medical Campus and Stanley Marketplace, near historic downtown Aurora. These apartments offer updated finishes, granite countertops, designer floors, air conditioning, shared laundry facilities, and free off-street parking. The Brando is pet-friendly ? 2 pets are allowed with a 60-lb weight limit each.

Located in northwest Aurora, The Brando Apartments are near the newly developed Stapleton neighborhood, Central Park, and the Stanley Marketplace. It?s also convenient to the Anschutz Medical Campus, with easy access to I-225 and I-70.