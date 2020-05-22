All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1643 Clinton St

1643 North Clinton Street
Location

1643 North Clinton Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6e16ae800b ----
The Brando features studios and 1-bedroom apartments convenient to the Anschutz Medical Campus and Stanley Marketplace, near historic downtown Aurora. These apartments offer updated finishes, granite countertops, designer floors, air conditioning, shared laundry facilities, and free off-street parking. The Brando is pet-friendly ? 2 pets are allowed with a 60-lb weight limit each.
Located in northwest Aurora, The Brando Apartments are near the newly developed Stapleton neighborhood, Central Park, and the Stanley Marketplace. It?s also convenient to the Anschutz Medical Campus, with easy access to I-225 and I-70.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

