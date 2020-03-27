1638 South Buckley Way, Aurora, CO 80017 Aurora Highlands
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath home has 1,284 square feet of living space. The beautiful home is located in a nice and quiet environment. Please contact me via 614 363 3606 for Consultant and more information
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1638 S Buckley Way have any available units?
1638 S Buckley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1638 S Buckley Way currently offering any rent specials?
1638 S Buckley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1638 S Buckley Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1638 S Buckley Way is pet friendly.
Does 1638 S Buckley Way offer parking?
Yes, 1638 S Buckley Way offers parking.
Does 1638 S Buckley Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1638 S Buckley Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1638 S Buckley Way have a pool?
No, 1638 S Buckley Way does not have a pool.
Does 1638 S Buckley Way have accessible units?
No, 1638 S Buckley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1638 S Buckley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1638 S Buckley Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1638 S Buckley Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1638 S Buckley Way does not have units with air conditioning.