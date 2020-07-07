All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 16319 East Bates Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
16319 East Bates Drive
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:39 PM

16319 East Bates Drive

16319 East Bates Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16319 East Bates Drive, Aurora, CO 80013
Meadow Wood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! With beautiful updates throughout, you won't want to miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16319 East Bates Drive have any available units?
16319 East Bates Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 16319 East Bates Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16319 East Bates Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16319 East Bates Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16319 East Bates Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16319 East Bates Drive offer parking?
No, 16319 East Bates Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16319 East Bates Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16319 East Bates Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16319 East Bates Drive have a pool?
No, 16319 East Bates Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16319 East Bates Drive have accessible units?
No, 16319 East Bates Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16319 East Bates Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16319 East Bates Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16319 East Bates Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16319 East Bates Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
IMT Cornerstar Ranch
16363 E Fremont Ave
Aurora, CO 80016
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College