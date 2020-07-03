All apartments in Aurora
Location

16299 East Tennessee Place, Aurora, CO 80017
Center Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Centre Point on a cul-de-sac will welcome you with 2,540 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, granite countertops, beautiful backsplash, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio, porch, and a fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Rocky Ridge Park, Tollgate Park, and Mountain View Park. Also nearby are Target, Party City, Town Center at Aurora. and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 1-225.

Nearby schools include Tollgate Elementary School, Mrachek Middle School, and Gateway High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16299 East Tennessee Place have any available units?
16299 East Tennessee Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16299 East Tennessee Place have?
Some of 16299 East Tennessee Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16299 East Tennessee Place currently offering any rent specials?
16299 East Tennessee Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16299 East Tennessee Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 16299 East Tennessee Place is pet friendly.
Does 16299 East Tennessee Place offer parking?
Yes, 16299 East Tennessee Place offers parking.
Does 16299 East Tennessee Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16299 East Tennessee Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16299 East Tennessee Place have a pool?
No, 16299 East Tennessee Place does not have a pool.
Does 16299 East Tennessee Place have accessible units?
No, 16299 East Tennessee Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16299 East Tennessee Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 16299 East Tennessee Place does not have units with dishwashers.

