16299 East Tennessee Place

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Centre Point on a cul-de-sac will welcome you with 2,540 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, granite countertops, beautiful backsplash, and a pantry for extra storage. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio, porch, and a fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Rocky Ridge Park, Tollgate Park, and Mountain View Park. Also nearby are Target, Party City, Town Center at Aurora. and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to 1-225.



Nearby schools include Tollgate Elementary School, Mrachek Middle School, and Gateway High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



