16289 E Wagontrail Dr
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:45 AM

16289 E Wagontrail Dr

16289 East Wagon Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16289 East Wagon Trail Drive, Aurora, CO 80015
Pheasant Run

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
COMING SOON!!! NEW PICTURES COMING SOON!!!
This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom ranch style home exudes charm with a stunning english garden filled with greenery and roses in the summer. The house has been refreshed with new paint, new doors, new light fixtures and new carpet and is ready for new owners! Enjoy a kitchen that opens to the back patio, spacious living room and three main level bedrooms. The basement is finished with a huge great room, laundry room and a bathroom! The spacious yard is stunning with gardens throughout, sitting areas, specialty roses and perennial plants and an immense grassy yard. Enjoy cul-de-sac living at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16289 E Wagontrail Dr have any available units?
16289 E Wagontrail Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 16289 E Wagontrail Dr have?
Some of 16289 E Wagontrail Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16289 E Wagontrail Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16289 E Wagontrail Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16289 E Wagontrail Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16289 E Wagontrail Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16289 E Wagontrail Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16289 E Wagontrail Dr offers parking.
Does 16289 E Wagontrail Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16289 E Wagontrail Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16289 E Wagontrail Dr have a pool?
No, 16289 E Wagontrail Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16289 E Wagontrail Dr have accessible units?
No, 16289 E Wagontrail Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16289 E Wagontrail Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16289 E Wagontrail Dr has units with dishwashers.

