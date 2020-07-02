All apartments in Aurora
Last updated September 17 2019

1627 Geneva St

1627 Geneva Street · No Longer Available
Location

1627 Geneva Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8b4c7020b6 ---- The West features 12 1-bedroom apartments near historic downtown Aurora, and convenient to the Anschutz Medical Campus and Stanley Marketplace. These apartments have new paint, designer floors, air conditioning, shared laundry, and free off-street parking. The West is pet-friendly &mdash; 2 pets are allowed with a 60-lb weight limit each. Located in northwest Aurora, The West Apartments are near the newly developed Stapleton neighborhood, Central Park, and the Stanley Marketplace. It&rsquo;s also convenient to the Anschutz Medical Campus, with easy access to I-225 and I-70.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1627 Geneva St have any available units?
1627 Geneva St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1627 Geneva St currently offering any rent specials?
1627 Geneva St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 Geneva St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1627 Geneva St is pet friendly.
Does 1627 Geneva St offer parking?
Yes, 1627 Geneva St offers parking.
Does 1627 Geneva St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1627 Geneva St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 Geneva St have a pool?
No, 1627 Geneva St does not have a pool.
Does 1627 Geneva St have accessible units?
No, 1627 Geneva St does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 Geneva St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1627 Geneva St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1627 Geneva St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1627 Geneva St has units with air conditioning.

