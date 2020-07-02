1627 Geneva St

Amenities

pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8b4c7020b6 ---- The West features 12 1-bedroom apartments near historic downtown Aurora, and convenient to the Anschutz Medical Campus and Stanley Marketplace. These apartments have new paint, designer floors, air conditioning, shared laundry, and free off-street parking. The West is pet-friendly — 2 pets are allowed with a 60-lb weight limit each. Located in northwest Aurora, The West Apartments are near the newly developed Stapleton neighborhood, Central Park, and the Stanley Marketplace. It’s also convenient to the Anschutz Medical Campus, with easy access to I-225 and I-70.